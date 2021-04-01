Unanet

Nichols Martin April 1, 2021 News, Technology

Gen. Glen VanHerck: Military Can Adopt AI for Battlefield Decision Making
Gen. Glen VanHerck Commander U.S. Northern Command

Gen. Glen VanHerck, who leads U.S. Northern Command, said the military demonstrated the viability of communications and decision making driven by artificial intelligence, National Defense Magazine reported Wednesday.

Northcom led the virtual Global Information Dominance Exercise II last week to exhibit AI-based decision making tools, with the participation of all combatant commands.

“What we were looking to do is show the incredible value of information and how information can be used today," VanHerck said.

He also noted that AI and machine learning may boost the availability and timeliness of data in support of decision makers. VanHerck said the exercise reflects that the military has the capacity to accelerate AI and ML adoption.

