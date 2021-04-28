GSA Adds 22 Federal Workforce-Proposed Projects to 10x Investment Program; Dave Zvenyach Quoted

Dave Zvenyach

The General Services Administration (GSA) has identified 22 federal employee-proposed projects that will be provided with phased funding under a Technology Transformation Services division-hosted investment program for enhancing technology uses in support of government priorities.

Some of the proposals under the 10x initiative are about enforcing climate and environmental justice and expanding minority-owned government contracting businesses, GSA said Tuesday.

10x's selection focuses on public trust and civic life; public lands and environment; and equity in delivery themes. Topics include public engagement in policymaking, environmental footprint monitoring for climate change effect mitigation, support for individuals reentering society and dissemination of civil rights information to the public.

“10x practices a unique approach for investing in government technology through a phased approach with iterative funding," said Dave Zvenyach, director of TTS. He added that the approach has led to the development and deployment of government-wide platforms.

10x received and reviewed 250 proposals from employees at 34 agencies. The program is established in 2015 to solicit ideas from the federal workforce to help improve government services.

Dave Zvenyach recently served as a keynote speaker during GovConWire Events' Modernizing Federal Acquisition Forum on April 15th. If you didn't have the chance to join GovConWire for the Forum to hear notable industry and federal leaders discuss the new modernization priorities, innovative solutions and future plans for acquisition, you can check out the event by clicking here.