GSA EIS Team to Help Agencies Implement Emerging Tech via New Service; Allen Hill Quoted

The General Services Administration (GSA) is working on a network-as-a-service that would help agencies continuously modernize network infrastructure via a cloud-centric business model, FedScoop reported Monday.

Allen Hill, GSA's deputy assistant commissioner of category management, said the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract team will help agencies adopt emerging technologies and shift away from legacy systems.

The $50 billion EIS vehicle so far has 164 released task orders out of a total expected number of 212.

“The agencies can certainly reach out to us, and we’ll work with them and help them to facilitate any type of challenges they may be having with the vendors," Hill said at an event hosted by the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC).