GSA Maintains Support for Design-Build Industry Mentorship Program; Allison Azevedo Quoted

General Services Administration

The General Services Administration (GSA) has announced it will continue a partnership that aims to develop the country's workforce of architects and civil engineers (ACE).

GSA said Friday its partnership with the ACE Mentor Program of America will run for five more years to help high school students gain interest in the design-build industry.

The ACE program engages with students in after-school skilled trade activities to encourage careers in the architecture and construction industries. The agency will encourage its personnel to serve as board members and mentors for ACE.

“This partnership is a great opportunity for GSA to foster relationships with youth who are interested in architecture, design and construction, and expose them to potential careers in public service," said Allison Azevedo, acting commissioner of GSA's Public Buildings Service.