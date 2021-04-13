GSA to Help Agencies Use Over $1B of New Funds From American Rescue Plan Act; GovCon Events Keynote Dave Zvenyach Quoted

General Services Administration

The General Services Administration (GSA) plans to help agencies handle procurements that use the newly allotted $1 billion in the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF), FedScoop reported Monday. GSA will provide expertise to agencies that plan to use funds mandated by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Agencies may apply for funds from the TMF to modernize their technologies. The law also allots $150 million for the Federal Citizen Services Fund, which GSA may use to digitally transform federal agencies.

Representatives from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the U.S. Digital Service and GSA meet weekly to discuss how the funds would be used.

“We have to figure out our org chart behind the scenes and work with our agencies in all the many different ways that we can,” said Dave Zvenyach, director of Technology Transformation Services and deputy federal acquisition commissioner at GSA.