HighPoint Appoints Stacey Au as Customer Experience Program Manager; COO Scott Willis Quoted

Stacey Au, Customer Experience Program Manager for HighPoint

HighPoint announced on Thursday that the company has appointed Stacey Au as customer experience program manager. In this role, Au will help highpoint customers implement omnichannel, AI, and other emerging technology and industry best practices to strengthen contact center operations.

Au will also be responsible for efforts related to HighPoint’s GSA Centers of Excellence Discovery Blanket Purchase Agreement for Contact Centers, which will support contact center transformation to improve client experiences and be efficient at customer-facing agencies.

“Stacey brings a passion for customer experience and reinforces our commitment to help agencies drive CX and contact center transformation,” said Scott Willis , HighPoint chief operating officer.

Au has over 25 years of experience as a senior-level customer experience and contact center leader. She has worked in start-ups and large contact center operations and executed strategies for public and private organizations.

Before joining Highpoint, Au served in senior contact center leadership and customer experience roles at Lockheed Martin on behalf of the National Cancer Institute’s Cancer Information Service and at GC Services , where she oversaw all facets of MCI/WorldCom’s flagship contact center.

She has also worked for The Select Group , Blackboard , and the U.S. Department of Commerce . Stacey has acquired a history of developing programs and practices that support fruitful interactions and programs that surpass expectations.

“I am excited to join HighPoint to drive positive customer experiences and improve operational efficiencies for our clients and their citizens. Every customer interaction matters and I look forward to implementing strategies and transformations that will truly make those moments count,” added Au.

About HighPoint

HighPoint helps government agencies elevate experiences. From contact centers and training to agile development and data services, HighPoint works with government agencies to efficiently integrate the people, processes, and technology that help the government deliver on citizens’ and employees’ needs.