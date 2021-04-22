House OKs Bill to Put up Cyber Diplomacy Bureau at State Department; Rep. Jim Langevin Quoted

Cyber Diplomacy

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill to establish an office dedicated to cyberspace diplomacy, CyberScoop reported Wednesday.

The Cyber Diplomacy Act would create the Bureau of International Cyberspace Policy at the State Department, and appoint a cyber diplomacy ambassador to lead the office. The government would use the potential office to better augment the norms of global cyberspace.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., who co-introduced the bill with Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., said the U.S. needs specific structures to promote cyberspace interests in the increasingly connected world.

“Moving forward, a Bureau of International Cyberspace Policy at the State Department will empower our diplomatic corps to ensure like-minded nations speak with one voice in the face of norms-busting behavior," Langevin said.