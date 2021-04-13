House Panels Call on Biden Administration for Partnerships on U.S. Research Security

U.S. Research Security

The members of two House panels have written to President Biden seeking collaborations to ensure the safety of U.S. academic research initiatives against foreign influence.

The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) and the Science, Space and Technology Committee said in a letter to Biden dated April 9th that they are committed to launching partnerships with the executive branch as well as academic and industry stakeholders to “address legitimate security concerns” on U.S. research while promoting an open research environment, HASC said Monday.

They noted in the letter that an effective approach entails transparency on security risks, coordination on research security requirements and commitment to collaboration and openness. The House committees are also calling on the Biden administration to continue refining and updating policies on recruiting international academic talent, they added.

“We strongly support a measured and balanced approach to this issue, one that promotes research integrity and security without impeding academic freedom, international collaboration, and the global competition for talent, all of which are critical to our continued leadership in science and innovation,” they wrote.

Signatories of the letter include Adam Smith, D-Wash., Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas, Jim Langevin, D-R.I., and Haley Stevens, D-Mich.