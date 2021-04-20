House Presents Performance Enhancement Bill, Reviews Existing IT Laws; Jay Mahanand Quoted

Jay Mahanand CIO USAID

Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., and Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., have introduced a bill that aims to involve key stakeholders and resources in federal performance planning. The two introduced the Performance Enhancement Reform Act during a biannual hearing last Friday, Connolly's office said the same day.

Connolly, who chairs the House's Subcommittee on Government Operations, administered this hearing to review the implementation of three existing technology laws.

The subcommittee assessed the Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA), the Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA) and the Modernizing Government Technology Act during the hearing.

Jay Mahanand, chief information officer of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), said FITARA has helped government CIOs establish, quantify and further develop critical IT programs.