Unanet

House Presents Performance Enhancement Bill, Reviews Existing IT Laws; Jay Mahanand Quoted

Nichols Martin April 20, 2021 News, Technology

House Presents Performance Enhancement Bill, Reviews Existing IT Laws; Jay Mahanand Quoted
Jay Mahanand CIO USAID

Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., and Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., have introduced a bill that aims to involve key stakeholders and resources in federal performance planning. The two introduced the Performance Enhancement Reform Act during a biannual hearing last Friday, Connolly's office said the same day.

Connolly, who chairs the House's Subcommittee on Government Operations, administered this hearing to review the implementation of three existing technology laws.

The subcommittee assessed the Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA), the Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA) and the Modernizing Government Technology Act during the hearing.

Jay Mahanand, chief information officer of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), said FITARA has helped government CIOs establish, quantify and further develop critical IT programs.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

General Services

GSA EIS Team to Help Agencies Implement Emerging Tech via New Service; Allen Hill Quoted

The General Services Administration (GSA) is working on a network-as-a-service that would help agencies continuously modernize network infrastructure via a cloud-centric business model. Allen Hill, GSA's deputy assistant commissioner of category management, said the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract team will help agencies adopt emerging technologies and shift away from legacy systems.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved