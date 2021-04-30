Intelligence & Space President Roy Azevedo Receives 2021 Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson for Leading Development of Space & Military Tech Capabilities

Jim Garrettson Presents 2021 Wash100 Award to Roy Azevedo

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson, founder of the Wash100 Award, recently presented the physical Wash100 Award to Roy Azevedo, president of Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) for Raytheon Technologies, during a 4×24 membership dinner hosted by Executive Mosaic.

For his 2021 Wash100 Award win, Azevedo was recognized for his leadership, vision and drive for innovation to advance defense systems and integrate modern technology into the company's infrastructure.

“Roy Azevedo has not only taken charge of Raytheon Intelligence & Space to protect our national security. With 31 years of experience and more than 37,000 employees, he operates with an international reach matched in technology and breadth by very few global enterprises,“ said Garrettson. “Roy is exceedingly deserving of his second consecutive Wash100 Award,” he added.

Executive Mosaic was pleased to recognize Azevedo’s leadership and contributions as one of the most significant executives of consequence to the GovCon sector for leading and advancing space technology and other technical capabilities to assist the U.S. military advancements as well as drive company growth for Raytheon.

