Japanese Forces Visit Air Control Squadron for Cyber Defense Input; Capt. Ali Syed Quoted

Cyber Defense System

The 552nd Air Control Networks Squadron (ACNS) welcomed visitors from the Pacific Air Forces and Japan's national security force to inform them about cyber defense systems.

From April 4th to 10th, operators from the squadron walked the visitors through the functions of Cyberspace Vulnerability Assessment/Hunter, a deployable cyber defense system, the U.S Air Force said Monday.

“The knowledge and experience gained by visiting the 552nd ACNS will help shape the overall cyber defense strategy for the Japanese weapon systems,” said Capt. Ali Syed, deputy chief for cyber defense and mission assurance at the Pacific Air Forces.

A mission defense team member from 552nd ACNS briefs the mission prior to airborne warning and control system operations. Lt. Col. Akio Ohigashi of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force served as a liaison for coordination with PACAF.

“Information sharing with partners such as the U.S. Forces is one of the six pillars of our comprehensive defense measures against cyber attack,” Ohigashi said.