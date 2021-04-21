Joint All Domain Command and Control Strategy Nearly Finalized; Lt. Gen. Dennis Crall Quoted

Lt. Gen. Dennis Crall

The Department of Defense’s (DOD) Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) strategy is nearly completed and will soon be on the secretary of defense Gen. Lloyd Austin’s office. Gen. Austin, a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, will review the document and if he approves. DOD agencies and organizations will begin the next stages of the JADC2 rollout.

Lt. Gen. Dennis Crall , the leader of the JADC2 effort for the Joint Chiefs of Staff and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, says the plan is currently under review by fellow Wash100 Award recipients Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Gen. Mark Milley , the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, C4isernet reported the story on Wednesday.

Once signed by Austin, Crall stated that the JADC2 strategy document would “codify the lines of effort and really our approach to delivering the capabilities required to JADC2.” The document will have a classified and unclassified version. Crall said that the only difference between the two is that the classified document will have information about the nuclear command and control mission while unclassified will not.

“What is classified of course, are some of the details surrounding that particular line of effort,” Crall added. “The other lines of effort that we have listed are pretty open, and I think…the readers will be able to get the full sense of the direction JADC2 is heading, and maybe some of the delivery milestones to look into.”

After Austin signs the strategy document, the next stage of development for JADC2 is the gap analysis. This document will evaluate the needed systems and capabilities that the DOD lacks to execute the strategy.

According to Crall, the implementation plan will follow the gap analysis. The implementation plan will lay out “the plan of attack and milestones, the very specific delivery dates, and what type of delivery we’re expecting and when,” Crall said.

“So, really the rubber meets the road in that document, and we’ve just now started to identify the leads for those discrete pieces of JADC2 and when those delivery order and timelines will be met. So that’s really where the pressure lies, and I think we’re on a good pace to deliver,” Crall concluded.

