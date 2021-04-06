Unanet

Karlton Johnson: CMMC Accreditation Board to Undergo Leadership-Focused Organizational Change

Nichols Martin April 6, 2021 News, Technology

Karlton Johnson CMMC AB Chairman

Karlton Johnson, board chairman of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB), said he will focus on transforming his group from a director board into one more focused on organizational leadership, FedScoop reported Monday. 

The board is working to help the government implement CMMC, through which the Department of Defense (DOD) would standardize the security controls of the defense industrial base.

CMMC AB's responsibilities include forming a team of assessors and licensing trainers that would help companies prepare for the assessments. Johnson's leadership strategy involves hiring new personnel, including Matthew Travis, who recently joined the organization as CEO.

Johnson said the board will also continue its engagements with the public to answer questions and address the spread of false information.

