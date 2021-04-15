Kevin Mostek Appointed New Head of M&A for Cognosante; CEO Y. Michele Kang Quoted

Kevin Mostek, corporate development officer for Cognosante

Cognosante announced on Thursday that Kevin Mostek has been appointed the company’s new corporate development officer, which is a new role specifically for Mostek.

“I am excited to assume this new role at a time of such tremendous growth and opportunity for Cognosante. My finance and contracts experience, coupled with my participation in previous Cognosante-related M&A transactions, positions me well to develop creative approaches to continue to expand our market share across Federal and State agencies,” said Mostek.

In the role, Mostek will be responsible for leading the company’s merger and acquisition (M&A) strategy. He will also report directly to Cognosante CEO Y. Michele Kang, who emphasized that Mostek would bring wealth of critical company and industry knowledge to the role for Cognosante.

“As the company continues to strengthen its organic growth engine, we are looking to augment our core capabilities and expand into adjacent markets through strategic acquisitions,” said Kang.

About Cognosante

Cognosante is a mission-driven technology company that delivers innovative and transformative solutions to improve the health and safety of Americans. The company has more than a decade of experience working with states and the federal government to improve access to care, advance clinical performance, and outcome, protect from disasters and pandemics, and address the social determinants of health by developing, managing, and executing large multi-faceted technology and BPO solutions.