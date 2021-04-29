Leidos Partnership Delivers MHS GENESIS Health Record to 12 New States

Leidos

The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health today announced it successfully delivered the MHS GENESIS electronic health record to an additional 10,000 clinicians and other providers as part of its most recent Wave deployment with locations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

"We are gaining momentum and improved efficiency with each Wave deployment," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group president. "Our team continues to be impressed by the hard work and dedication demonstrated by the staff at each of these locations. They are the driving force behind our success to date."

The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health (LPDH) developed MHS GENESIS, the Military Health System's new electronic health record, and has been providing program management and technical expertise to the Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS) since 2015.

"The staff at these locations worked tirelessly to adopt a new electronic health record system, while continuing to battle a global pandemic," said Holly Joers, acting PEO DHMS. "We applaud their focus on the mission and partnership in this important transformation."