Unanet

Leidos Recognized in 2021 Splunk Public Sector Partner Awards

William McCormick April 22, 2021 News, Technology

Leidos Recognized in 2021 Splunk Public Sector Partner Awards

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced it has received the 2021 Public Sector SI Partner of the Year Award for exceptional performance and commitment to the public sector as part of Splunk's Partner+ Program. The 2021 Public Sector SI Partner of the Year Award recognizes a Splunk partner that is the top revenue and value-generating Systems Integrator.

Leidos won the award for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic creating telehealth performance monitoring dashboards for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

"This award is a testament to our focus on innovation and the dedicated Leidos experts who persevered despite the unprecedented challenges of the past year," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group president. "We appreciate this recognition and continuing our work with Splunk to find new innovations and solutions for our customers."

"Congratulations to Leidos for being named the 2021 Public Sector SI Partner of the Year," said Bill Hustad, VP, Global GTM Partners, Splunk. "The 2021 Splunk Public Sector Partner Awards highlight outstanding partners like Leidos that deliver successful business outcomes, as well as help our public sector customers leverage Splunk's Data-to-Everything Platform to drive value and unlock insights. Additionally, Leidos shares our commitment of prioritizing customer success."

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Exoskeleton Tech

Army Experiments With Adaptive Exoskeleton Tech; Cortney Bradford Quoted

Army Research Laboratory (ARL) has launched an effort to study how autonomous exoskeleton technology can adapt to soldier users. The study aimed to identify brain and muscle signals, walking performance metrics and movement profiles that can be used to track an individual's state when using an exoskeleton, the Army said Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved