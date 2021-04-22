Leidos Recognized in 2021 Splunk Public Sector Partner Awards

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced it has received the 2021 Public Sector SI Partner of the Year Award for exceptional performance and commitment to the public sector as part of Splunk's Partner+ Program. The 2021 Public Sector SI Partner of the Year Award recognizes a Splunk partner that is the top revenue and value-generating Systems Integrator.

Leidos won the award for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic creating telehealth performance monitoring dashboards for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

"This award is a testament to our focus on innovation and the dedicated Leidos experts who persevered despite the unprecedented challenges of the past year," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group president. "We appreciate this recognition and continuing our work with Splunk to find new innovations and solutions for our customers."

"Congratulations to Leidos for being named the 2021 Public Sector SI Partner of the Year," said Bill Hustad, VP, Global GTM Partners, Splunk. "The 2021 Splunk Public Sector Partner Awards highlight outstanding partners like Leidos that deliver successful business outcomes, as well as help our public sector customers leverage Splunk's Data-to-Everything Platform to drive value and unlock insights. Additionally, Leidos shares our commitment of prioritizing customer success."