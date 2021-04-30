Unanet

Marines Undergo Aviation Training With Online Gaming Approach; Capt. Tony Megliorino Quoted

Nichols Martin April 30, 2021 News, Technology

U.S. Marines

Members of the U.S. Marine Corps have augmented their simulation-based training with an approach based on online gaming.

Marine aviators from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing connected with each other from different simulators during the Cope Javelin exercise, which took place last month in Cherry Point, North Carolina, USMC said Thursday.

Participants accomplished the simulated mission and cross-communicated with one another without having to use actual aircraft. The integrated approach saved Marine Air Control Group 28 a large number of training resources such as fuel and maintenance work.

“Cope Javelin will ideally lay the foundation for the MAW to utilize both simulated and virtual training methods to increase overall combat readiness," said Capt. Tony Megliorino, MACG-28's lead planner for Cope Javelin.

