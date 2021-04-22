Mark Montgomery: Cyber Intell Sharing Requirements for Defense Suppliers May ‘Kick Into Effect’

Mark Montgomery Executive Director CSC

Mark Montgomery, executive director of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission (CSC), said he believes the Department of Defense (DOD) is likely to act on the commission’s recommendations to make cyber threat hunting and intelligence sharing capabilities compulsory for the defense industrial base in compliance with a provision in the fiscal 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, C4ISRNET reported Wednesday.

“There’s [recommended] language in the legislation that allows the [defense] secretary once he’s had a successful report to start taking action on both the threat hunting and information sharing, so I’m excited to see that happen,” Montgomery said Wednesday at the C4ISRNET Conference.

Under the 2021 NDAA, Congress required reports to look into the feasibility of implementing those cyber-hardening requirements for defense contractors.

His remarks came as the White House responds to a SolarWinds cyber breach allegedly linked to Russia and compromised a number of federal agencies and companies.

