Maxar Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) , a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of one cent ($0.01) per share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2021.

