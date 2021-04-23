Unanet

Maxar Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

William McCormick April 23, 2021 News, Technology

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) , a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of one cent ($0.01) per share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2021.

About Maxar

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space.

Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. 

