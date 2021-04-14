Maxar Technologies First Quarter 2021 Investor Call Scheduled

Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Maxar President and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Jablonsky, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Biggs Porter, will host an earnings conference call the same day, reviewing the first quarter results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

About Maxar

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space.

Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,300 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world.