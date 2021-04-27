Unanet

NASA Hosts Event to Boost Small Business Engagements

Nichols Martin April 27, 2021 News

NASA will administer an event to engage with small businesses and inform them on how to pursue opportunities with the space agency.

The agency said Monday its Glenn Research Center host the Small Business Connection at Glenn event, which will run virtually on May 4th.

Participants will learn about NASA's forthcoming contract opportunities across commercialization, science and technology programs. NASA's Office of Small Business Programs will lead the event.

Glenn Delgado, OSBP's associate administrator, said the event presents opportunities to help small businesses move forward amid pandemic-driven challenges.

NASA recently invested a total of $45 million in 365 small business projects, in support of the agency's small business goals.

