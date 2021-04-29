Unanet

NASA Prepares for Mars Helicopter’s Fourth Flight; Lori Glaze Quoted

Nichols Martin April 29, 2021 News, Technology

NASA Prepares for Mars Helicopter’s Fourth Flight; Lori Glaze Quoted
Ingenuity Mars Helicopter

NASA expects to soon conduct the Mars helicopter's fourth flight, having demonstrated the spacecraft's ability to fly on the red planet. The Ingenuity helicopter will fly on Thursday from a Mars airfield dubbed the Wright Brothers Field, NASA said Thursday.

“From millions of miles away, Ingenuity checked all the technical boxes we had at NASA about the possibility of powered, controlled flight at the Red Planet,” said Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division. 

The team in charge of the Mars helicopter was tasked to demonstrate controlled flight in a simulator chamber six years ago, marking the spacecraft's first flight objective. 

The second flight took place on April 19th when Ingenuity flew on Martian surface for the first time. The helicopter then demonstrated a down-range flight of 164 feet with a top speed of 6.6 feet per second during the third and most recent flight, which occurred on April 25.

The upcoming fourth test will have Ingenuity elevate to a 16-foot altitude, then collect surface imagery as it flies southward. The helicopter will then hover while capturing colored images.

“Future Mars exploration missions can now confidently consider the added capability an aerial exploration may bring to a science mission," Glaze said.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Leidos

Leidos Partnership Delivers MHS GENESIS Health Record to 12 New States

The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health today announced it successfully delivered the MHS GENESIS electronic health record to an additional 10,000 clinicians and other providers as part of its most recent Wave deployment with locations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved