Unanet

NASA Sets BioSentinel CubeSat for Future Biology Mission

Nichols Martin April 5, 2021 News, Technology

NASA Sets BioSentinel CubeSat for Future Biology Mission
BioSentinel

NASA's Ames Research Center has entered the final phase of preparations needed for an upcoming six-month biology mission that aims to measure how space radiation can affect living organisms.

The BioSentinel mission would lift off with 12 other CubeSats on the Space Launch System (SLS) for the first Artemis flight, the space agency said Saturday. A biosensor payload would detect the radiation affecting yeast cells carried by the small satellite. Microfluidic cards will quantify how radiation impacts the cells.

Dan Rowan, an integration and test engineer at Ames, is working to prepare BioSentinel’s internal components including the biosensor, a radiation detection instrument, subsystems, batteries and a radio. BioSentinel's spacecraft systems have also undergone electromagnetic resistance testing.

Once ready, Ames will ship the spacecraft to the Florida-based Kennedy Space Center for launching.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

General Services

GSA Maintains Support for Design-Build Industry Mentorship Program; Allison Azevedo Quoted

The General Services Administration (GSA) has announced it will continue a partnership that aims to develop the country's workforce of architects and civil engineers (ACE). GSA said Friday its partnership with the ACE Mentor Program of America will run for five more years to help high school students gain interest in the design-build industry.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved