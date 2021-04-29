Unanet

NIST Draft Publication Outlines Assessment Procedures for CUI Enhanced Security Requirements

Jane Edwards April 29, 2021 News, Technology

NIST Draft Publication Outlines Assessment Procedures for CUI Enhanced Security Requirements
Draft NIST SP 800-172A

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has issued a draft document outlining procedures that federal agencies and nonfederal organizations can use to assess enhanced security requirements for controlled unclassified information (CUI). 

The draft NIST Special Publication 800-172A seeks to help organizations develop evaluation plans and conduct assessments and includes procedures that can be used in self-assessments, government-sponsored assessments and independent third-party assessments, NIST said Tuesday.

“The findings and evidence produced during the assessments can be used to facilitate risk-based decisions by organizations related to the CUI enhanced security requirements,” the document reads.

The assessment procedures are arranged into 10 families: access control; awareness and training; configuration management; identification and authentication; incident response; personnel security; risk assessment; security assessment; system and communications protection; and system and information integrity.

NIST is seeking input on the procedures, including the determination statements and assessment objectives, and the approach used to integrate organization-defined parameters into determination statements for assessment objectives.

Public comments are due June 11th.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Damon Griggs

Dovel Subsidiary, Medical Science & Computing Awarded $75M NIH NIDDK IDIQ; CEO Damon Griggs Quoted

Dovel Technologies announced on Thursday that a subsidiary of the company, Medical Science & Computing, LLC (MSC), has received a potential ten-year, $75 million Indefinite Delivery,  Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) to expand the NIDDK’s Central Repository Program.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved