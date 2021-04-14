NIST Seeks Feedback on Plans to Automate Cryptographic Module Validation Program

Cryptographic Module Validation

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) is looking for public input on its plans to automate validation procedures for cryptographic modules.

NCCoE intends to conduct first-party and independent testing of automated processes for the Cryptographic Module Validation Program, including the relay of data to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the latter said Monday.

The center seeks to identify the scope and requirements of the demonstration effort as well as the potential laboratory-use hardware and software needed for the program.

“Increased automation is necessary because a number of elements of the current validation processes are manual in nature, making third-party testing and government validation of cryptographic modules often incompatible with industry requirements,” according to NIST.

Interested parties must submit feedback through May 12th.

