NIST Takes Part in Multi-Agency Effort to Support Communications Tech Research; Marla Dowell Quoted

Nichols Martin April 28, 2021 News, Technology

Marla Dowell CTL Director NIST

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) will help the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Department of Defense (DOD) bolster research and development on wireless communications networks. 

NIST said Tuesday that it will take part in the Resilient and Intelligent Next-Generation Systems program that aims to further develop emerging network and computing technologies. The agency's Communications Technology Laboratory (CTL) will offer facilities to support research done under the RINGS program.

“The Communications Technology Laboratory knows the importance of investing in the ecosystem of innovation and we are excited to partner with NSF and the rest of the RINGS team to provide grantees access to our state-of-the-art testbeds,” said Marla Dowell, director of CTL.

RINGS will use a $40 million investment to finance collaborative research pursued by about 40 teams. Each participating team will receive a maximum of $1 million in awards effective for up to three years.

Interested parties may submit applications through July 29th.

