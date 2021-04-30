NSA Addresses Operational Technology Security in New Cyber Advisory

NSA Cyber Advisory on Operational Technology

The National Security Agency (NSA) has issued a cybersecurity advisory outlining ways on how the Department of Defense (DOD), National Security System (NSS) and defense industrial base network owners ensure the security of connected operational technology.

The document calls on NSS, DOD and DIB system operators and owners to assess the value against costs and risks for enterprise information technology to OT connectivity, NSA said Thursday. The advisory outlines recommendations to improve cybersecurity for connected enterprise IT-to-OT networks.

Some of the recommendations are adding sensors and monitoring all cross-domain connections whenever remote access is allowed; creating a known OT network map and device settings baseline; and assessing and prioritizing OT network cybersecurity needs to identify required mitigations.

NSA also highlighted the importance of adopting a risk analysis strategy to help system operators and owners manage and protect OT networks from cyber threats.

