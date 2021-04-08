Unanet

NSA to Publish 5G Security Guide This Spring; Wendy Noble Quoted

Nichols Martin April 8, 2021 News, Technology

NSA to Publish 5G Security Guide This Spring; Wendy Noble Quoted
Wendy Noble Executive Director NSA

The National Security Agency (NSA) plans to publish unclassified guidance to educate the public on the security risks of 5G infrastructure, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday. Wendy Noble, executive director of NSA, said the agency plans to release the document in spring.

NSA is will base the future guidance on research from the Enduring Security Framework (ESF), a public-private partnership that aims to address risks that threaten critical infrastructure and national security systems.

The Department of Defense (DOD) and Homeland Security (DHS) work with the intelligence community and commercial companies to run ESF, which now focuses on 5G adoption.

ESF’s 5G-focused work generally aims to model related threats, maximize virtualization and help 5G infrastructure recover from potential attacks.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

F-15EX Eagle II

Air Force to Buy Boeing F-15EX Fighter Jets in Aircraft Fleet Modernization Push; Lt. Gen. Duke Richardson Quoted

The U.S. Air Force has unveiled a new Boeing-built fighter jet to help the service branch meet its capacity goals while providing operational and developmental testing opportunities for USAF aircraft. The first formal training unit for F-15EX will operate under the 173rd Fighter Wing at the Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base in Oregon by 2024. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved