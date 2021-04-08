NSA to Publish 5G Security Guide This Spring; Wendy Noble Quoted

Wendy Noble Executive Director NSA

The National Security Agency (NSA) plans to publish unclassified guidance to educate the public on the security risks of 5G infrastructure, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday. Wendy Noble, executive director of NSA, said the agency plans to release the document in spring.

NSA is will base the future guidance on research from the Enduring Security Framework (ESF), a public-private partnership that aims to address risks that threaten critical infrastructure and national security systems.

The Department of Defense (DOD) and Homeland Security (DHS) work with the intelligence community and commercial companies to run ESF, which now focuses on 5G adoption.

ESF’s 5G-focused work generally aims to model related threats, maximize virtualization and help 5G infrastructure recover from potential attacks.