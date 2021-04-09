Unanet

NSWC Dahlgren Evaluates Safety of G/ATOR Radar; Bill Shea Quoted

Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Dahlgren Division has tested a ground/air radar system designed to detect ground weapons and provide air surveillance for any platform of the U.S. Marine Corps. 

Danny Mudd, a U.S. Navy engineer, led a team to test the AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) system, Naval Sea Systems Command said Thursday. He leads the program team for G/ATOR and serves as the radar operations manager for NSWCDD's sensor software engineering branch.

“We provide government support to the program office, located in Quantico, and develop test procedures for the radar system,” said Bill Shea, G/ATOR technical program manager at Mudd's same branch.

Involved personnel assessed the safety protocols of the new G/ATOR during the first week of testing. The G/ATOR team plans to augment the system's software capabilities in further testing.

