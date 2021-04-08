Perspecta Labs Receives $8.1M in Contracts to Develop 5G Smart Warehouse; Petros Mouchtaris Quoted

Petros Mouchtaris President Perspecta Labs

The Department of Defense (DOD) has awarded a pair of contracts with a ceiling value of $8.1 million over three years to Perspecta Labs to work on the U.S. Navy’s 5G Smart Warehouse reported on Wednesday.

The contracts are part of the Pentagon’s efforts to develop dual-use 5G capabilities alongside industry at military installations across the country on electromagnetic spectrum bandwidth shared with commercial providers.

“Operational-scale experimentation and testing are critical to achieving the potential of commercial 5G infrastructure in industries from defense, transportation and logistics to critical infrastructure, healthcare and manufacturing,” said Petros Mouchtaris, president of Perspecta Labs.

Perspecta Labs will create an end-to-end security solution for a 5G connection between devices and logistic servers. The company will also provide additional network capacity to support additional Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices and work to create a 5G system control to “rapidly detect and react to radar activity, interpret radar-obfuscated sensor data and improve spectrum utilization.”

“Perspecta Labs is excited to design, implement and deploy dual-use 5G prototypes at DOD test sites as part of the world’s largest full-scale 5G experiments,” Mouchtaris added.

