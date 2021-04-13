Red River Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

Red River

Red River, a technology transformation company, announced today it has been selected as a 2021 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

The 2021 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials, all while facing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite major challenges and immense pressure, they continued to lead with purpose and the vision to make significant contributions to their industries, communities, workforces and the economy.

“We are proud to be named a U.S. Best Managed Company as it recognizes the amazing commitment, adaptability and strength displayed by our entire team in a challenging year,” said Alan Dumas, CEO of Red River. “In difficult times, we were able to maintain and nurture a supportive and purpose-driven culture, which allowed Red River to positively impact our customers and the communities we live and work in.”