Retired Maj. Gen. Michael Taheri Appointed Strategic Board Advisor for Sev1Tech; CEO Bob Lohfeld Quoted

Maj. Gen. Michael Taheri Strategic Board Advisor Sev1Tech

Sev1Tech announced on Monday that Retired Major General Michael Taheri has joined the company as a strategic board advisor to provide leadership, vision and guidance to support the company’s growth goals and mission areas for their customers.

“I am delighted to bring my insights to how Sev1Tech applies the delivery of current and emerging technologies to enhance customer operations and produce innovation for the missions of the future,” said Maj. Gen. Taheri.

Over his career, Taheri worked in many aspects of our nation’s domestic protection, critical emergency response and go-forward defense strategy. Taheri served the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Air National Guard for over 31 years.

His final assignment was serving as the Director of Staff for the National Guard Bureau. Taheri was responsible for synchronizing a 5000 person staff to execute $28 billion worth of budgetary authority, which ensured nearly 450,000 Army and Air National Guardsmen were trained and ready to perform operations across the full spectrum of military capabilities.

“Mike’s ethics and mission first values align perfectly with the Sev1Tech culture, and his unique perspective is developing and executing strategy both on the ground and in the air will align our solutions from the enterprise to the tactical edge,” said Bob Lohfeld, CEO at Sev1Tech.

“Mike will be integral to us gaining greater operational insights into the operations of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, Air National Guard and the National Guard Bureau,” Lohfeld added.

About Sev1Tech

Sev1Tech provides IT modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, engineering, training and program support services to U.S. government agencies and major commercial organizations. Headquartered in the Washington D.C. metro area, Sev1Tech is a preferred and trusted contractor supporting critical missions across the defense, intelligence, homeland security, space and health markets.