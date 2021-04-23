Unanet

Sens. John Thune, Gary Peters Propose AI Scholarship-for-Service Act

Jane Edwards April 23, 2021 News, Technology

Sens. John Thune, Gary Peters Propose AI Scholarship-for-Service Act
AI Scholarship For Service

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., have introduced a bill to help the federal government attract professionals with skills in artificial intelligence and related fields by offering scholarships.

The proposed AI Scholarship-for-Service Act would offer scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students provided that they would serve in the public sector after graduation for a period equal to the length of the scholarship's term, Thune’s office said Thursday.

“As advancements in artificial intelligence continue, the federal government must be prepared to promote ethical applications based on American values to counter competitors like the Chinese government, which prioritizes investments in this revolutionary technology,” said Peters, who serves on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee with Thune.

To register for this virtual forum, visit the GovConWire Events page.

Under the bipartisan legislation, scholarship recipients would gain access to internships and an opportunity to secure positions at federal, local, state, and tribal government agencies once they complete their degrees.

“By incentivizing more talent to pursue training in this field, we can ensure America remains competitive globally in this emerging technology,” Thune said.

The Internet Association, BSA|The Software Alliance, Carnegie-Mellon University, Dakota State University and the University of Michigan support the proposed measure.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Rick Spinrad

Oceanography Vet Rick Spinrad Nominated NOAA Administrator

Rick Spinrad, formerly the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) chief scientist, has been nominated to lead the agency and serve as the undersecretary for oceans and atmosphere. Spinrad teaches oceanography as a professor at Oregon State University and serves on the National Academies' Ocean Studies Board, the White House said Thursday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved