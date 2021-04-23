Sens. John Thune, Gary Peters Propose AI Scholarship-for-Service Act

AI Scholarship For Service

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., have introduced a bill to help the federal government attract professionals with skills in artificial intelligence and related fields by offering scholarships.

The proposed AI Scholarship-for-Service Act would offer scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students provided that they would serve in the public sector after graduation for a period equal to the length of the scholarship's term, Thune’s office said Thursday.

“As advancements in artificial intelligence continue, the federal government must be prepared to promote ethical applications based on American values to counter competitors like the Chinese government, which prioritizes investments in this revolutionary technology,” said Peters, who serves on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee with Thune.

Under the bipartisan legislation, scholarship recipients would gain access to internships and an opportunity to secure positions at federal, local, state, and tribal government agencies once they complete their degrees.

“By incentivizing more talent to pursue training in this field, we can ensure America remains competitive globally in this emerging technology,” Thune said.

The Internet Association, BSA|The Software Alliance, Carnegie-Mellon University, Dakota State University and the University of Michigan support the proposed measure.