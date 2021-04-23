Unanet

Sonny Bhagowalia: CBP’s Cloud Data Management Process Has Built-In Cybersecurity

Mary-Louise Hoffman April 23, 2021 News, Technology

Sonny Bhagowalia CIO CBP

Sonny Bhagowalia, chief information officer of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP), said the agency has baked in cybersecurity measures as part of its process for managing the life cycle of data in a cloud computing environment, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Bhagowalia said on the Federal Monthly Insights show that CBP uses cloud technology to manage privacy and protect sensitive agency data from advanced persistent threats while ensuring continuity of operations amid the pandemic.

“Even though this remote work and everything else that we’ve been doing, most of our folks are still on the front lines. Cloud has become a very important capability that we use to deliver things," Bhagowalia noted.

Technology supports agency missions such as counterterrorism, border security, transnational crime prevention, according to the CBP CIO.

