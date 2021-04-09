Space Force Releases Space Systems Command Structural Framework; Gen. John Raymond Quoted

Gen. John Raymond Chief of Space Operations U.S. Space Force

The U.S. Space Force has created an organizational framework for its Space Systems Command (SSC) ahead of the component’s official establishment in summer. The Space Force said Thursday that it intends to use the Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles Air Force Base as the new command’s headquarters.

SSC’s operations will revolve around the rapid prototyping and fielding of space-based capabilities to support the National Defense Strategy. The command will also manage joint space-based warfare functions including developmental testing, launch operations, on-orbit activities and technology sustainment.

SSC will also provide science and technology support to the Space Force as well as integration and administrative assistance to the Space Rapid Capabilities Office at Kirtland AFB in New Mexico.

Other functions under SSC include organizational support to the Space Development Agency (SDA) and coordination with U.S. Air Force staff.

Gen. John Raymond, chief of space operations at the Space Force and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, said the SSC’s formation builds on the SMC 2.0 transformation initiative in 2019.

“[SSC's] organizational structure was purpose-built to anticipate and be responsive to the challenges presented by a contested space domain,” he said. The command must have a USSF general officer nominated by President Biden and confirmed by the Senate to serve as SSC commander ahead of its official establishment.

Do you have two minutes to vote for your favorite executives in the GovCon sector?

Visit Wash100.com to cast a vote for your ten favorite executives across the government, federal and GovCon sectors. Each vote is an act of support for the executives in the GovCon space that deserve to be recognized for their leadership, reliability, innovation thinking, vision and success for their companies and the collective goal to drive the GovCon sector forward together.

Cast your TEN votes now before April 30th to ensure your votes are counted in time.