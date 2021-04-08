Space Force To Restructure Acquisition Organization; Gen. John Raymond Quoted

Gen. John Raymond

The U.S. Space Force (USSF) announced Thursday it will reorganize its acquisitions organization this summer. In an attempt to accelerate new technology delivery, the Space Systems Command (SSC) will replace the Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC). The new SSC will be responsible for developing, acquiring, fielding, sustaining space capabilities .

The SSC commander will be a three-star general that needs to be nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. It will be headquartered at Los Angeles Air Force Base and will launch USSF satellites, test them in orbit and then sustain the constellations.

“We took the SMC 2.0 transformation of 2019 to the next level, aligning missions and organizations and pushing authorities down from the three-star level to lower echelons in order to reduce cost and go fast. This will allow us to move at speed in delivering the resilient space capabilities necessary to stay ahead of a growing threat, commented Gen. Jay Raymond , chief of Space Operations and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

The SSC will continue the Air Force’s 2019 SMC 2.0 acquisition reforms that focus on an enterprise approach to space capabilities acquisition. The organizational shake-up is also elevating the SMC’s responsibilities to that of a Space Force Field Command.

The SSC is the second of three field commands the USSF has established. Space Operations Command (SPOC) was the first field command established last October and is in charge of operating the nation’s military satellites. The other field command, Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM) will train and educate future guardians.

“With the re-designation of SMC as SSC, we will further build upon the success seen with SMC 2.0 while synchronizing the science and technology research, capability development, system production, launch operations, and system sustainment efforts to more effectively deliver cutting-edge space systems needed to ensure the future of our national security and prosperity,” added SMC Commander Lt. Gen. John Thompson .

