Unanet Adds New Features To ERP Technology Platform; Assad Jarrahian Quoted

Assad Jarrahian Chief Product Officer Unanet

Unanet announced on Tuesday new features for its ERP technology platform purpose-built for government contractors . The features are designed to target user experience and offer intelligent functionality to both platforms. Unanet clients will have access to tools for real-time data insights, flexibility and the ability to make informed business decisions. The features also comply with the latest regulations and legal requirements.

"Unanet is the alternative to stagnant ERP that requires customers to adapt their processes to meet their modules instead of the other way around. We understand our customers needed more intuitive and user-friendly dashboards and reports, especially as they move from outdated systems to more dynamic solutions," commented Unanet’s chief product officer, Assad Jarrahian .

The first new feature is a mobile application that enables contractors to input time and expense on their device anywhere and anytime. The application will also allow supervisors to approve employee time cards and expense reports on their mobile devices. Future improvements to the application are planned. For example, Unanet will add data capture directly from scanned receipts, enabling users to create expense items in under a minute.

Another feature is a native fixed asset tracking and depreciation solution that can calculate and record depreciation expenses directly into a general ledger. It also tracks asset locations and in-service dates. The dashboard developed for this feature is unique, intuitive and user-friendly.

Unanet also developed a feature that ensures government contractors will comply with the wage determination of their contracts. Additionally, Unanet has advanced Service Contract Act support, which will automatically correct payroll errors and has a complete wage determinations history for each contract to support Department of Labor audits.

"As we continue to focus on new solutions and enhancements, we listen to customer feedback and innovate on new features directly aligned with their requests. With these additional capabilities, customers get the benefit of a trusted partner who listens, understands and delivers on their ever-growing needs,” concluded Jarrahian.