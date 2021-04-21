Upcoming DARPA Program to Provide Contractors Access to Other Commercial Tech; Serge Leef Quoted

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) will launch an industrial partnership that grants DARPA contractors access to technology made by other companies, FedScoop reported Wednesday.

DARPA will use its Toolbox Initiative to procure products from computing technology providers in support of contracted companies tasked to develop new systems. Contracted companies may also use Toolbox for intellectual property rights of other corporations, without the need for complex arrangements.

DARPA-contracted performers would access these rights via non-production licenses. DARPA plans to host industry days and launch an internal marketing campaign for Toolbox this fall.

“I want the DARPA performers to have the same benefits as commercial industry,” Serge Leef, program manager at DARPA's Microsystems Technology Office, told FedScoop.