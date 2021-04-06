Unanet

Veritone to Hold First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call on May 4th

William McCormick April 6, 2021 News, Technology

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, today announced the details of its first quarter 2021 results conference call.

Veritone will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results for the first quarter 2021, provide an update on the business, and conduct a question and answer session. To listen, please join the webcast or dial-in. To avoid a wait, if dialing in, please pre-register or call in 20 minutes in advance.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The Company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The Company’s AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and has offices in Costa Mesa, London, New York, and San Diego. 

