Vertex Aerospace Receives $881M NAVAIR CLS Contract; CEO Ed Boyington Quoted

Ed Boyington President

Vertex Aerospace announced on Tuesday that the company has been awarded a potential six-year, $882 million Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) task order from the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to provide supply chain management for the E-6B Mercury Airborne Command Post (ABNCP) and Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) missions.

"We're honored to have been selected to support the critical role our E-6B Mercury aircraft serve in our country's nuclear deterrent strategy," said Ed Boyington, president and CEO of Vertex Aerospace. "The award of this CLS contract gives Vertex the opportunity to extend our innovative logistic services further throughout the Navy with the ultimate goal of increasing aircraft readiness."

Contract performance began on Feb. 1st 2021 and the work is expected to be completed by 2027 across various locations, including Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska; Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland; Tinker AFB, Oklahoma; and Travis AFB, California.

Under the task order, Vertex Aerospace will furnish and deliver the materials required to support Organizational and Depot level maintenance and aircraft modifications.

"We have matured and streamlined our contract management process to align with our values," said Kelly Miller, senior vice president of Logistics for Vertex Aerospace. "The Vertex team is committed to providing complete transparency and low-risk levels for transition programs and we have perfected the workforce management piece to ensure continued mission success for our warfighters."

About Vertex Aerospace

Vertex Aerospace offers a global capability and complete solution for government and commercial customers. The mid-level aerospace Company operates in over 100 locations worldwide providing aftermarket aerospace services for more than 2,400 fixed and rotary wing airframes. Vertex's agility, rapid deployment capability, and customer optimization have distinguished it from competitors for over half a century.