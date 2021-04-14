Vertosoft and Digital.ai Announce Partnership to Deliver IT Services to the Federal Government; Chet Hayes Quoted

Vertosoft

Vertosoft announced Wednesday a partnership with Digital.ai to sell, market and distribute the Digital.ai platform to the U.S. government. Digital.ai will combine software orchestration and agile planning with application quality, security and AI/ML in an integrated platform that enables agencies to transform their digital initiatives and drive outcomes.

Vertosoft’s role in the partnership will be to provide government agencies with streamlined access to Digital.ai technology through their network of both federal, state and local government contract vehicles.

“Value stream management (VSM) should be the foundation of any organization’s digital transformation strategy. Digital.ai will help agencies make technology changes that have an enduring and meaningful impact on their mission,” added Chet Hayes, Vertosoft’s chief technology officer.

Digital.ai will assist government agencies in redefining how they create and deliver software in a deliberate manner. The company’s innovative analytics capabilities will provide agencies with a more detailed understanding of what is happening in their organizations. This technology will allow agencies to make better informed, data-driven choices that will help achieve their goals.

David Terry , vice president of Federal at Digital.ai, commented that “We are excited to be teaming with Vertosoft to increase our coverage within the public sector. We look forward to working with Vertosoft as a key force multiplier for us in the Federal space to provide our industry-leading value stream, analytic and orchestration solutions to the government.”

About Vertosoft

Vertosoft accelerates the adoption of innovative and emerging technology within the government. The company brings the flexibility, agility, and responsiveness of a small company with the experience of a large organization. Vertosoft focuses on emerging technology growth in government and it is uniquely positioned to reduce complexity and provide scalable, cloud-ready technology solutions that enable government agencies to deliver smarter, client-centric digital transformations.