Viasat Appoints Jim Bridenstine to Board of Directors

Jim Bridenstine

Viasat Inc. announced Thursday the company’s appointment of former National Aeronautics and Space Administration administrator and Oklahoma congressman Jim Bridenstine to its Board of Directors . Bridenstine, a 2019 Wash100 Award recipient, will serve as a Class II director, and his initial term will expire at Viasat’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

"Jim is a welcome addition to Viasat's Board of Directors. His insight into all aspects of advanced space programs can help ensure Viasat remains at the forefront of the space system and network technology globally and because of the pivotal role he's played in expanding the U.S. manned space program,” commented Viasat co-founder and executive chairman Mark Dankberg .

Bridenstine will use his extensive experience in space technology and innovation from NASA and defense and aerospace knowledge from his public service in the U.S. Navy and Congress to advise the Board on business strategy.

While serving as NASA administrator, Bridenstine was responsible for many NASA accomplishments. Including the creation of the Artemis Program, commercial resupply of the International Space Station, the launching of American astronauts on U.S. soil and more.

Before serving as NASA administrator, Bridenstine represented Oklahoma’s first Congressional district in the House of Representatives . While in Congress, he served on the Armed Services Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee. He started his career in public service as a Navy pilot in 1998. Most recently, Bridenstine worked as a senior advisor to a private equity firm called Acorn Growth Companies.

"My professional career reflects both my passion for space and national defense, as well as my intentions to make a meaningful contribution to each of those areas. Joining the Viasat Board of Directors is an opportunity for me to stay at the leading edge of technology and apply my experience and insights to critical global and national priorities. Viasat's missions, rapid entrepreneurial growth and culture of innovation,” added Bridenstine.