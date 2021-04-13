Yusef Jackson Joins Aventiv Technologies; CEO Dave Abel Quoted

Yusef Jackson

Aventiv Technologies and Platinum Equity have announced that Yusef Jackson has joined the company as a senior executive and advisor to its ownership group.

More specifically, Jackson will assist Securus Technologies, Aventiv's corrections subsidiary, in its expansion and implementation period of the company’s operations transformation to ensure its products and services are more accessible and develop better offerings and outcomes for incarcerated individuals. He also will facilitate external partnerships with leaders from the civic, educational, and corporate communities

"Yusef brings needed expertise and perspective to our executive team," said Dave Abel, CEO of Aventiv Technologies. "He will play a vital role not only in expanding our reform efforts, but also in broadening our view as we look both inward and outward with respect to employee, customer, and community stakeholders."

Jackson explained that he hopes to review the data and speak with both the families of those incarcerated and the past and present members of the incarceration community. He emphasized that Aventiv and Platinum have demonstrated a clear commitment to transforming the industry.

"If I didn't believe that, I wouldn't have accepted this position. I am proud to be working with Dave Abel and his leadership team in their effort to improve the company and take their reforms to the next level," said Jackson "I am motivated to affect meaningful change from the inside out in this company and industry."