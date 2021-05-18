Accenture Acquires Homburg and Partner; Edwin van der Ouderaa Quoted

Accenture

Accenture announced on Tuesday that it has acquired Homburg & Partner , a strategic management consulting firm with deep specialization in commercial strategy, sales and pricing. Homburg & Partner’s workforce of 73 professionals have joined Accenture’s Customer, Sales & Service team. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

“The pandemic accelerated the shift for organizations to adopt new digital standards for customer experience and engagement. The addition of Homburg & Partners expands our ability to shape growth and efficiency strategies across the enterprise and will increase our clients’ focus on growing their sales and profits, as they pivot to their next-generation customer engagement,” commented Edwin van der Ouderaa , Accenture’s global lead of Customer, Sales & Service.

Homburg & Partner is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany and possesses a strong record of increasing sales, market share and profitability with considerable industry knowledge for clients in the industrial goods, healthcare and chemical industries.

Accenture’s market lead in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia, Frank Riemensperger said that “Acquiring Homburg & Partner reinforces our strategy and process capabilities, especially with commercial strategy, sales and pricing methods and knowledge so crucial for the digital economy.”

Over the past two decades, Homburg & Partner has worked with large to mid-sized companies on projects ranging from developing go-to-market strategies, optimizing sales processes and organizations to implementing leading pricing methodologies.

“Homburg & Partner stands for excellent and practicable consulting services at the highest level, which always keep the market insight. Accenture’s scale and market share will enable us to extend our value proposition to customers across industries and geographies,” added Prof. Christian Homburg , founder and chairman of Homburg & Partner’s scientific advisory board.

