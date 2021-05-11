Unanet

AI-Focused Veterans Affairs Organization Shares Best Practices With Other Agencies

Nichols Martin May 11, 2021 News, Technology

Department of Veterans Affairs

The Department of Veterans Affairs' National Artificial Intelligence Institute is sharing its expertise with other agencies to develop a catalog of AI use cases, FedScoop reported Monday.

The institute has shared input with the Veteran Engagement Board, the Data Governance Council and other federal agencies to create a reference for AI uses.

Gil Alterovitz, VA's director of AI, said at the SNG Live: Enhancing AI in Government event that the department plans to trial a set of modules that can support an AI-focused internal review board.

Agencies have engaged in AI data sharing as part of efforts to align with Former President Trump's executive order on trustworthy AI made in late 2020.

