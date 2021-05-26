Unanet

Air Force Department to Decide on How to Handle Data Sharing; Taylor Flaxington Quoted

Nichols Martin May 26, 2021 News, Technology

Air Force Department

The Department of the Air Force came up with four options to guide the data-sharing activities of both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, Breaking Defense reported Tuesday.

The department developed these options based on the results of the Data and Infrastructure Architecture Summit, which commenced in March and ran for two weeks.

Leaders of the Air Force Department will assess the options and decide in June 2021 on which to execute. The department's Chief Architect Integration Office will then develop a minimum viable product based on what Air Force leadership decides on.

“The main premise behind all courses of action is to develop an enterprise data platform,” said Taylor Flaxington, lead design engineer for the Air Force Department.

