Akima Global Technology Meets International Standards for IT Service Management; Juvy McCarthy Quoted

Juvy McCarthy, president of Akima’s Technology Solutions and Products Group

Akima announced on Thursday that its subsidiary Akima Global Technology has received an ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 certification to demonstrate the company’s success and ability to manage the end-to-end delivery of IT services for government customers.

“Our focus at AGT is not only supporting the IT needs of our customers but also delivering increased value,” said Juvy McCarthy, president of Akima’s Technology Solutions and Products Group.

ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 is an international standard for IT service management that defines requirements for the development, implementation, monitoring, maintenance, and improvement of an IT service management system.

“I am proud of the work the team put in to achieve this certification, and the assurance it offers that our customers’ service requirements will be fulfilled efficiently and reliably,” said Bob Huebner, general manager of Akima Global Technology.

With their latest certification, this marks the second Akima subsidiary to receive this certification in 2021. Back in Feb., Cloud Lake Technology also announced the certification to recognize their best-in-class approach to deliver complex IT service management to customers.

AGT also received its appraisal at maturity level 3 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Version 2.0 (CMMI V2.0) for Development and Services, demonstrating the company’s proactive approach and commitment to delivering high-quality products and services.

About Akima Global Technology

Akima Global Technology is a small business wholly owned by Akima, an Alaska Native Corporation, delivering trusted technology services and solutions for the federal government and commercial customers. AGT provides the swiftest and most secure path to IT service optimization, continuously explores new technologies, and partners with leading-edge commercial enterprises to deliver unique and innovative IT solutions.