Alion Awarded $87M DOD Contract For NAVSEA SEA21 Technical Analysis; Glenn Goodman Quoted

Alion Science and Technology announced on Wednesday that the company has secured a five-year $87 million task order of performance to provide technical analysis for Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Deputy Commander for Surface Warfare (SEA 21). Serco will serve as a primary subcontractor on this contract.

The contract was awarded under the Department of Defense (DOD) Information Analysis Center’s (DOD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. The DOD IAC MAC task orders were awarded by the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron.

“The Alion/Serco team has an exceptional understanding of the SEA21 program and the Integrated Data Environment (IDE) requirements. With the knowledge and experience this team brings, we are able to develop new tools and solutions that are specifically designed to increase efficiencies and drive process improvements,” commented Glenn Goodman , Alion’s senior vice president and general manager of the Live, Virtual and Constructive Solutions Group.

The contract requires Alion to provide SEA 21 with research-based technological analysis and deliverables for its weapon, HM&E, logistic, and service delivery systems onboard surface non-nuclear naval vessels to include combatant and non-combatant ships.

“Alion will continue to provide uninterrupted technical services to NAVSEA 21 to support Navy ship maintenance and modernization for in-service ships throughout their lifecycle for continued warfighting capability to the Fleet,” added Goodman.