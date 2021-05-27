Alion Receives $64 Million Task Order to Support Air Force Life Cycle Management Center; Terri Walker-Spoonhour Quoted

Terri Walker-Spoonhour, Alion’s senior vice president of Operations and Acting general manager of the Cyber and Electronic Warfare Group.

Alion Science and Technology has received a potential five-year, $64 million task order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle to perform for the C-5M Super Galaxy Reliability, Integrity, Maintainability, and Engineering for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC)/WLS.

“Alion’s team of leading C-5 Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) will continue to provide innovative solutions to platform and sustainment engineering challenges,” said Terri Walker-Spoonhour, Alion’s senior vice president of Operations and Acting general manager of the Cyber and Electronic Warfare Group.

C-5M Super Galaxy Division (WLS) of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), a sub-unit of the Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), is located at Robins Air Force Base (AFB), GA and has worldwide management and engineering responsibility for the C-5M Super Galaxy (C-5M) fleet.

“We have years of experience across the C-5 platform, including support of Aircraft Wiring and Avionics Integrity Program (AVIP), Landing Gear Integrity Program (LGIP) parts obsolescence, DMSMS resolution and high maintenance driver investigations ultimately identifying proposed solutions and risk mitigation strategies which improve aircraft availability.”

WLS is responsible for scheduled maintenance requirements management, fleet management, Configuration Management (CM), and technical and logistical support of the C-5M fleet of 52 aircraft. These DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron.