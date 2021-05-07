Amyx Awarded Two Task Orders on DLA JETS Contract; William Schaefer Quoted

William Schaefer

Amyx announced on Friday that the company has secured two new task orders on the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) JETS IDIQ contract. The task orders require Amyx to provide sustainment support for the DLA Defense Automatic Addressing System (DAAS), DAAS Micro Automated Routing System (DMARS), DDATA and DLA Defense Agencies Initiative (DAI) Program Management Office (PMO).

William Schaefer , president and CEO of Amyx, commented, “We have been supporting DLA for more than 22 years now and I’m incredibly proud of our team’s involvement in helping DLA move closer to achieving many of its objectives outlined in their Strategic Plan. Helping organizations secure their technology, improve performance, and enhance data-driven decision making is what we do.”

“Under these two contracts, Amyx will play a pivotal role in the consolidation of 17 tasks and over 50 deliverables in support of DAAS operations as well as help to continue the roll-out of the DAI Oracle E-Business Suite ERP to over 30 agencies,” Schaefer added.

The first award, Amyx's 31st JETS Task Order, requires the company to supply agile development support for the DLA DAAS Gateway (DGATE) Service-Oriented Messaging Architecture (SOMA). SOMA receives, edits, validates and routes millions of logistics transactions every day between DLA and its partners.

Amex will support both environments in Dayton, OH and Tracy, CA. The company’s engineers will support the DAAS mission, which serves as the Department of Defense (DOD) translator, allowing DOD supply systems to communicate the same language by receiving data often in incorrect formats and translating the data into a correct format.

Amyx will continue to support the DAI by overseeing the development and modernization of the most successful federal ERP deployments. Amyx will also provide cybersecurity, Oracle automated testing, systems engineering, cloud consulting, acquisition, cost and budget support and audit readiness support. The company will perform this role in the Washington DC metropolitan area.

“We’re proud to have been a partner with the government in the rollout of DAI to more than 30 Defense Agencies. Since 2011, we’ve worked side by side with them to deploy DAI to several fourth estate agencies and we’re now preparing for its release to the USMC. I can say without hesitation that this team is totally committed to the program and its success,” concluded Schaefer.